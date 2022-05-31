Kevin Durant Shuts Down Draymond Green's Steph Curry Take

Anyone who watched the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals knows that the Golden State Warriors were an unstoppable force. People who watched those two Finals also know that Steph Curry was consistently blitzed by Cleveland's defense, despite Kevin Durant being on the floor. Whether his teammates have been Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, or Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook, Steph Curry has seen consistent double teams since his rise to superstardom, and one must only ask former Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue to confirm this.

"He's so dangerous, probably the most dangerous player in the league the way he can get hot... In 2017 and 2018 we blitzed him with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor. That's how dangerous I think he is," Ty Lue said on Steph Curry after a game against the Warriors earlier this season.

While the head coach of those Cleveland teams has confirmed that Steph was indeed blitzed with Kevin Durant on the floor, KD himself continues to deny that reality. On a recent podcast episode, Draymond Green brought up the fact that Curry was doubled significantly more often than Durant was during those two championship runs, and KD has since spent his afternoon attempting to refute that on Twitter.

This is just one of the several Tweets that Durant has sent out this afternoon going back and forth with fans who agree with what Draymond, Ty Lue, and their eyes have told them. While Durant left the OKC Thunder to solidify his legacy with championships, there still seems to be a disconnect between what he anticipated the response to those rings to be, and what it actually has been.

