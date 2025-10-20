Can The Warriors’ Young Talent Step Up When It Matters?
According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, the Golden State Warriors could be in line for a wildly successful season in 2025-26 as the Steph Curry era nears it's final chapter. According to his model, he has them winning 63 games, in addition to representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.
If this is going to happen in Golden State, a lot of things will need to go right for them, and some luck as well. There's no denying the talent on this roster, with former and current All-Stars in Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford. However, all of those players are 35 years old or older, meaning there will be a lot of pressure on Golden State's young talent this season.
Can Golden State's Young Player Rise To The Occasion?
Taking a look at a difference piece by ESPN, they highlighted Golden State's biggest concern for the upcoming season being their ability to win midseason games when their key veterans are either injured or being rested. It's unrealistic to expect Curry, Butler, Green, and Horford to play 65 plus games each, so the Warriors have to rely on the rest of their roster.
Jonathan Kuminga is the most polarizing young player on this team, mainly because of how he dominated the headlines for Golden State during the offseason with his contract negotiation. Whether or not he's on the team past the trade deadline remains a mystery, but he can't be traded until January 15th.
Therefore, at least until then, he'll be look at to fill the gaps when either Butler or Green is sidelined between now and then. During Kuminga's stretch of six-straight starts in December last season, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and shot 40.0% from three. A small sample size, that type of production is exactly what Golden State would need from him in the absence of key veterans.
Brandin Podziemski, especially since he's expressed a desire to take on more of a leadership role, will also be expected to step up in the absence of key Warriors veterans. It was a rough start to the 2024-25 season for Podziemski, but he came back looking like a different player after his injury.
After returning from injury on January 23rd, Podziemski's averages the rest of season were 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. While the 22-year-old Podziemski isn't a star by any means, he has a chance to really prove himself this season it situations where Golden State will be shorthanded.
Factoring in other players like Quinten Post, Will Richard, and Moses Moody, the Warriors have an underrated but strong core of young players that can contribute to winning right away. While none of their young players scream superstar potential, they all can fill a role and can certainly rise to the occasion when their number is called.
Especially if Podziemski and Kuminga can take those next steps, health might be the only thing holding Golden State back in 2025-26.