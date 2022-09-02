Skip to main content
Celtics Players Shares Secret Admiration for Steph Curry

This Boston Celtics player is a big fan of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry
The NBA Finals are always contentious, with both sides walking away with some level of competitive disdain for their opponent. This is simply the nature of sports, as hard fought battles breed these competitive rivalries. That said, a level of mutual respect is also gained from such high level competition, and that occurred after the most recent NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

While some playful jabs have been thrown since that series, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams recently congratulated Steph Curry on his graduation from Davidson, while revealing the previously untold meaning behind his high school number.

"What's up, brother," Williams said to Steph on Davidson Basketball's Twitter page. "First off, I wanted to say congratulations. It's a huge accomplishment, it's a blessing. I wore 30 in high school because of you, I'm not wearing a ring because of you, so I'm a little partial."

It was a fun video from Williams, who made sure to congratulate Steph on his graduation while reminding the world of his dominance in the NBA Finals just a couple months ago. The two sides had a great battle, and expect to meet again next year. While there are contenders in each conference that hope to dethrone the respective conference champions, both the Celtics and Warriors expect to be back on the game's biggest stage next June.

