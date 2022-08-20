Skip to main content
Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

Garrett Ellwood | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry put Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to bed
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors made quick work of the Denver Nuggets during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, despite Steph Curry coming off the bench for most of the series. Following his return from injury, Steph was used in limited minutes off the bench for most of the series; however, he still put up dominant numbers.

This was the first series where Steph pulled out his now famous "Night Night" celebration; however, it was actually used before many fans were aware. Before scoring a game-clinching basket, which was followed by a "Night Night" celebration, Steph could actually be seen pulling out the celebration before the play even started:

This was an incredible find by Joe Viray, who covers the Warriors as a writer and analyst. While everyone saw Steph's celebration after the basket, few noticed that he actually flashed it towards the bench before the play even began. This is the type of confidence that NBA legends like Michael Jordan are revered for, and while Steph is not always covered in that way, he has similar tenacity.

The Warriors would of course go on to win this game, series, and ultimately the NBA Championship. Adding to what was already an all-time great resume, Steph acquired his first Finals MVP award. On his way there, he went through the league MVP Nikola Jokic, who he put to sleep before scoring this game-clinching basket.

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration

curry-jokic-g
News

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18725314_168390270_lowres
News

Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Favorite Part of Draymond Green's Wedding

By Farbod Esnaashari
1318557230.0
News

Shaquille O'Neal: Steph Curry is 'By Far' Best Player in NBA

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18315843_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals Favorite 'Night Night' Celebration

By Farbod Esnaashari
sporting-news-2022-photo-with-watermark-1695351c-1384-4bae-9d13-4789ef0623b5
News

ESPN Analyst Reveals Warriors' Biggest Threat

By Joey Linn
1360714364.0
News

Warriors Slated to have Most Nationally Televised Games in NBA

By C.J. Peterson
USATSI_18569430_168390270_lowres
News

Mark Cuban Says Andrew Wiggins Was Warriors' Key to Defeating Mavericks

By Farbod Esnaashari
20222501-warriors-high-five-vs-mavericks-cropped
News

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Extra Motivation During Championship Run

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17123017_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Footage of Steph Curry, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam Practicing Together

By Farbod Esnaashari