Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James had some comments recently on Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry that did not go over well with Golden State's fanbase.

"Steph, how he plays and how het gets stuff off, it's just kinda one dimensional at times," James said on a podcast episode. "He's not the primary ball handler a lot, and for a point guard that kinda bothers me."

James did give some props to Steph, admitting that he is still a superstar; however, the former Brooklyn Nets guard did not rank Steph top-5 in the NBA right now. Perhaps even more surprising than his "one dimensional" take, or his placement of Steph outside of the top-5, was James insinuating that Steph is a product of Golden State's system.

"If you put [Steph] in Minnesota, he would still kill - but I just don't know if it would be the same," James said. "You know, without Draymond being Draymond, without Klay being Klay. I just don't know if it would be the same mixture."

Steph saw these comments, and made a slight reference to them at his basketball camp. Between Steph responding, and Golden State fans consistently coming after Mike James, the former Nets guard expanded upon his comments.

"I think I said a lot of controversial things in general, because I think outside the box. But for some reason, every time I mention Steph Curry, everybody gets mad, and everybody assumes I don't like him," James said on the BasketNews show. "But I think he's amazing. To be honest, he changed basketball. Like seven years ago, everybody started shooting threes and playing small ball. Not only because of him. Like 75% of him, and then like the other 25% the Warriors. I don’t have a problem with him."

Related Articles:

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration