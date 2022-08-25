Charles Barkley Calls Kevin Durant an 'Abject Failure'

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant do not like each other. Every few months or so, the two end up verbally jousting over Durant's failed time as a leader since the Golden State Warriors - and it happened again.

During an appearance on the Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Charles Barkley absolutely tore into Kevin Durant.

“He get mad when we say it, he piggyback on the Warriors to win his first two championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being a leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure,” Barkley said. “I mean, every time he’s been like the guy who has to be the leader and the best player he has not had success.”

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to win NBA Championships during the last two seasons, but instead, the team completely imploded with Durant requesting a trade. Durant continued to battle fans on Twitter nonstop, and it's a reason why Charles Barkley believes he's miserable.

“He just seems like a miserable person,” Barkley said. “I call him Mr. Miserable, he never gonna be happy. Everybody giving him everything on a silver platter. He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state, then he bolts on them and goes to the Warriors, he win back-to-back championships and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants, and he’s still miserable.”

Until Kevin Durant wins another NBA Championship without another top-5 player, Charles Barkley will never give him praise. It's a very simple mindset and one that will always propel the two into arguments.

