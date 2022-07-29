Skip to main content
Charles Barkley: Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas Greatest Point Guards Ever

Nathaniel S. Butler | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Charles Barkley: Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas Greatest Point Guards Ever

Steph Curry, Isiah Thomas, then every other point guard? Chuck thinks so.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

All-time NBA rankings will never truly be settled, and Steph Curry continues to make the conversations more difficult. Having just won his fourth championship and first Finals MVP award, the superstar point guard has made a case for significant ascension up the all-time ranks. This applies for both the all-time players list, and all-time point guards list.

In a recent interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports, NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley revealed that Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas are probably his top-two point guards in NBA history. When asked about Magic Johnson, Barkley said his 6'10" frame made him a unique case, clarifying that Curry and Thomas are the two best "little guards" to ever play the game.

"I said after he won this one, that puts him on the list with Isiah Thomas," Barkley said. "He's at the table in the Hall-of-Fame with Isiah Thomas as probably the best point guards. Those two guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game."

On Magic Johnson, Barkley said, "Magic Johnson is a little unique because he's a 6-foot-10 point guard. He played it differently. But I put Steph right up there with Isiah Thomas as the best little guards to ever play the game."

While fans can debate the exact all-time placement of Steph Curry, the four-time champion continues to ascend higher up the ranks with each passing season.

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Charles Barkley: Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas Greatest Point Guards Ever

By Joey Linn36 seconds ago
USATSI_18532385_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Willing to Explore Other Teams if Warriors Don't Pay

By Farbod Esnaashari3 hours ago
Steph-Curry-Chase-GETTY-1240036596
News

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
USATSI_18364463_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 27, 2022 8:14 PM EDT
GettyImages-1353522768-scaled-e1641512518211-784x523
News

Report: Draymond Green Unlikely to get Max Contract Extension

By C.J. PetersonJul 27, 2022 5:26 PM EDT
D19A7964-FE79-4436-BBD1-2083A752B7B6
News

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

By Joey LinnJul 26, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18569335_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Draymond Green Almost Denied Access to own UCLA Workout

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 26, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) meets with fans during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

James Wiseman Consulted Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston During Rehab on Knee

By C.J. PetersonJul 25, 2022 9:43 PM EDT
reuters-steph-curry-march-17-2022
News

Grant Williams Fires Back at Steph Curry's ESPYS Comments

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 8:42 PM EDT