Charles Barkley: Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas Greatest Point Guards Ever

All-time NBA rankings will never truly be settled, and Steph Curry continues to make the conversations more difficult. Having just won his fourth championship and first Finals MVP award, the superstar point guard has made a case for significant ascension up the all-time ranks. This applies for both the all-time players list, and all-time point guards list.

In a recent interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports, NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley revealed that Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas are probably his top-two point guards in NBA history. When asked about Magic Johnson, Barkley said his 6'10" frame made him a unique case, clarifying that Curry and Thomas are the two best "little guards" to ever play the game.

"I said after he won this one, that puts him on the list with Isiah Thomas," Barkley said. "He's at the table in the Hall-of-Fame with Isiah Thomas as probably the best point guards. Those two guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game."

On Magic Johnson, Barkley said, "Magic Johnson is a little unique because he's a 6-foot-10 point guard. He played it differently. But I put Steph right up there with Isiah Thomas as the best little guards to ever play the game."



While fans can debate the exact all-time placement of Steph Curry, the four-time champion continues to ascend higher up the ranks with each passing season.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry