Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

Seth Curry is completely fine remaining as Steph Curry's opponent
To begin his career, Seth Curry was known simply as Steph Curry's younger brother. Signed by the Golden State Warriors as an un-drafted free agent in 2013, Seth played six preseason games before being waived ahead of the regular season. Seth finally made a name for himself with the Sacramento Kings in 2016, shooting 45% from deep in 44 games. 

Establishing himself as a valuable NBA player, rather than just Steph's brother, it took years of hard work for Seth to overcome that label. Having now done so successfully, he is comfortable remaining an opponent rather than a teammate.

"You never know what the future holds. I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him — definitely right now," Seth told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole when asked about playing with Steph. "Being a younger brother gave me another leg up and an edge to get to where I am today. I always had somebody that I was chasing to be as good as, or better than, in literally everything, not only just basketball."

Amongst all qualifying three-point shooters, Seth Curry ranks 3rd in NBA history at just under 44% from downtown. No longer seen as just Steph's brother, Seth is now an integral part of the Brooklyn Nets, having been dealt from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden trade.

While Seth Curry acknowledges the possibility of teaming up with his brother in the future, the three-point sniper does not currently prefer that outcome.

