Chet Holmgren Credits Steph Curry as 'Turning Point' for his Career

All eyes are on Chet Holmgren during the NBA Draft today, but then didn't stop him from giving a shoutout to the current NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry.

“Steph Curry was the turning point to everybody knowing about me,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren had the chance to play against Curry in a pickup game briefly in 2019 during Curry's SC30 training camp. There was a specific moment where Holmgren decided to guard Curry that he specifically remembers.

“Everybody’s matched up [in the pick-up game] and I’m looking around like ‘Where’s the last person?’ and then I see Steph and I’m like ‘Oh, alright. I’ll go guard him,'" Holmgren said. "Never scared, never back down.”

It was a moment that even Steph Curry could do nothing but appreciate. The two jousted at each other in the pickup game, but it came from nothing but mutual respect.

"Hearing about him before he came to my All-American camp, you can see his stature, he’s huge, he’s skilled," Curry said. "He’s kind of like a unicorn in that respect,". "I got out there and played with him in the scrimmage that we had and he had a little power moment going.

The 2022 NBA season belongs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but tonight belongs to Chet Holmgren.

"He used my move," Curry said. "He went double behind-the-back and then that’s where my move stops because after you double behind-the-back usually for me that’s either a crafty layup or a three. He went in and dunked it. You can see his skill set so crazy to fast-forward three years later and now he’s a potentially No. 1 pick so it’s kind of cool to see it kind of come full circle.”

