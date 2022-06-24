Skip to main content
Chet Holmgren Credits Steph Curry as 'Turning Point' for his Career

Chet Holmgren Credits Steph Curry as 'Turning Point' for his Career

All eyes are on Chet Holmgren, but he gave Steph Curry a shoutout.

All eyes are on Chet Holmgren, but he gave Steph Curry a shoutout.

All eyes are on Chet Holmgren during the NBA Draft today, but then didn't stop him from giving a shoutout to the current NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry.

“Steph Curry was the turning point to everybody knowing about me,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren had the chance to play against Curry in a pickup game briefly in 2019 during Curry's SC30 training camp. There was a specific moment where Holmgren decided to guard Curry that he specifically remembers.

“Everybody’s matched up [in the pick-up game] and I’m looking around like ‘Where’s the last person?’ and then I see Steph and I’m like ‘Oh, alright. I’ll go guard him,'" Holmgren said. "Never scared, never back down.” 

It was a moment that even Steph Curry could do nothing but appreciate. The two jousted at each other in the pickup game, but it came from nothing but mutual respect.

"Hearing about him before he came to my All-American camp, you can see his stature, he’s huge, he’s skilled," Curry said. "He’s kind of like a unicorn in that respect,". "I got out there and played with him in the scrimmage that we had and he had a little power moment going.

The 2022 NBA season belongs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but tonight belongs to Chet Holmgren. 

"He used my move," Curry said. "He went double behind-the-back and then that’s where my move stops because after you double behind-the-back usually for me that’s either a crafty layup or a three. He went in and dunked it. You can see his skill set so crazy to fast-forward three years later and now he’s a potentially No. 1 pick so it’s kind of cool to see it kind of come full circle.” 

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

Warriors Troll Celtics Fans With Locker Room Celebration

Steph Curry Calls Out Analysts Who Said He Wouldn't Win Again

USATSI_18582761_168390270_lowres
News

Chet Holmgren Credits Steph Curry as 'Turning Point' for his Career

By Farbod Esnaashari31 seconds ago
patbaldwinjrcover
News

Warriors Select Patrick Baldwin Jr. 28th Overall

By Joey Linn18 minutes ago
kerr-curry-talk-iso
News

Steve Kerr: 'No Reason' Steph Curry Can't Continue to Dominate NBA Playoffs

By Joey LinnJun 22, 2022
usatsi_18569400
News

Steph Curry Jokes About His Parade Celebration

By Joey LinnJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18549523_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Gives Unheard Shocking Example of Steph Curry's Humility

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 22, 2022
kenny-atkinson-steve-kerr-GettyImages-1240431388
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Kenny Atkinson Turned Down Hornets Job

By Joey LinnJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18569380_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reflects on Winning Fourth Championship With Klay and Draymond

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 20, 2022
KTJ2HH4EGZCGPJPPCCBNJUY6RA
News

Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry 'Favorite Player of All-Time'

By Joey LinnJun 20, 2022
stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Steph Curry Shares Message For Haters at Parade

By Joey LinnJun 20, 2022