CJ McCollum Says Kevin Durant Was Best Player on Warriors

Kevin Durant has not played for the Golden State Warriors since the 2019 season, but that hasn't seemed to stop the NBA world from continuously bringing up his time with the franchise.

CJ McCollum was a guest on ESPN's 'Get Up' show where he discussed the Warriors and their legacy. One particular topic was who was the better player between Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, McCollum believes it was Durant.

“There’s no debates about who was the best player on that team," McCollum said. "We know it was Kevin Durant. Steph knows it was Kevin Durant. Draymond, deep down, he knows it was Kevin Durant."

If there's one player who's experienced the Warriors in the playoffs, it's CJ McCollum. He and the Blazers faced the Warriors twice in the playoffs, ultimately losing 8-1. It's worth noting though that when they faced off in the Conference Finals, Golden State didn't even have Kevin Durant available and still won. That result could very easily lean into the argument of how important Steph Curry was on that squad.

Regardless of who fans or players think was better, the Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals right now - and they're three wins away from securing a championship. The past is the past, but the present is now, and so is the ability to shape future narratives.

