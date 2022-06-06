Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals How Draymond Green Bounced Back in Game 2

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a better effort in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a better effort in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

After a disappointing effort in the series opener, the Golden State Warriors followed their Game 1 loss with a convincing blowout win on their home floor in Game 2. Recognizing the importance of this game, Golden State did everything they could to ensure they did not head to Boston facing an 0-2 deficit.

Steph Curry, who was able to rest the entire fourth quarter due to Golden State's large lead, was asked about his teammate Draymond Green after the game. Green, who struggled mightily in Game 1, turned in a better performance in the blowout win, and Steph was happy to see it.

"Just being himself," Steph said of Draymond. "Finding different ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor, like sometimes it shows up on the stat sheet across the board, and sometimes you just feel his energy and his focus and his passion. And that gives us a lot of life, so I know he took Game 1 personally in terms of getting back to his standard, and it was great to see."

Steph finished with 29 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in just 32 minutes of action, and while Draymond's final line does not reflect a dominant performance, Steph believes his energy and focus were infectious in this one. The Warriors were able to rest the majority of their key rotational pieces in the final few minutes of the game, having secured a win by the end of the third quarter, which should allow for some additional energy heading on the road.

The Warriors will now head to Boston with an opportunity to regain the home court advantage they let slip away in Game 1. Having dominated Game 2, winning in convincing fashion, there will certainly be an increased level of confidence that Golden State will be able to take on the road with them.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Celtics is set to be played on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PST in Boston.

