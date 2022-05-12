Skip to main content
CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5

USA Today

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors were embarrassed in Game 5, with the Memphis Grizzlies essentially ending the game by half-time. Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies built a lead that reached as many as 52 points during the 3rd quarter. Before the game, Steph Curry reportedly made a reference to the Grizzlies' "Whoop That Trick" rally call, responding with the phrase when asked about Golden State's game plan for Game 5. Shortly before the game's completion, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum trolled Curry with this Tweet:

CJ McCollum is no stranger to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, having lost to them three separate times in the playoffs, including sweeps in the 2019 Western Conference Finals and 2017 Western Conference First Round. Despite his history of being dominated by Curry and the Warriors around this time of year, McCollum threw a shot regardless.

The New Orleans Pelicans, who acquired McCollum at the deadline, were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. After squeaking past a Clippers team that lost Paul George to health and safety protocols the day of the final play-in game, New Orleans went on to lose in the opening round.

After an embarrassing loss on the road, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will now head back home for an opportunity to close the Grizzlies out in Game 6.

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Gary Payton II

cj-mccollum-steph-curry-USATSI-12749984
News

CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
USATSI_18237763_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 5

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 10, 2022
https---fansided.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2022-01-1364131792
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Likely Done For The Playoffs

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
klay-thompson-golden-state-warriors_1qm6naamh15hn1xl7bm4qd8h6v
News

Klay Thompson Praises Warriors Fans For Booing Dillon Brooks

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
1318557230.0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Clutch Game 4 Win Over Grizzlies

By Joey LinnMay 10, 2022
Apr 2, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Tests Positive for COVID-19

By C.J. PetersonMay 9, 2022
nba-plain--09ee1149-ad51-4138-964d-e70dbc5019d8
News

Injury Update: Ja Morant Officially Out For Game 4

By Joey LinnMay 9, 2022
Ja-Morant-sneaks-among-the-MVP-candidates
News

Taylor Jenkins Reveals Latest Ja Morant Injury Update

By Joey LinnMay 9, 2022
USATSI_18228064_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 4

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 8, 2022