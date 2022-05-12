CJ McCollum Trolls Steph Curry Amidst Blowout Loss

The Golden State Warriors were embarrassed in Game 5, with the Memphis Grizzlies essentially ending the game by half-time. Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies built a lead that reached as many as 52 points during the 3rd quarter. Before the game, Steph Curry reportedly made a reference to the Grizzlies' "Whoop That Trick" rally call, responding with the phrase when asked about Golden State's game plan for Game 5. Shortly before the game's completion, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum trolled Curry with this Tweet:

CJ McCollum is no stranger to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, having lost to them three separate times in the playoffs, including sweeps in the 2019 Western Conference Finals and 2017 Western Conference First Round. Despite his history of being dominated by Curry and the Warriors around this time of year, McCollum threw a shot regardless.

The New Orleans Pelicans, who acquired McCollum at the deadline, were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. After squeaking past a Clippers team that lost Paul George to health and safety protocols the day of the final play-in game, New Orleans went on to lose in the opening round.

After an embarrassing loss on the road, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will now head back home for an opportunity to close the Grizzlies out in Game 6.

