Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Gary Payton II

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Gary Payton II

The Warriors will be without GP2 for a while

Karl Mondon | Credit: Bay Area News Group

The Warriors will be without GP2 for a while

Both the Golden State Warriors and Gary Payton II himself are devastated following the news of his injury. With best-case scenario being a return in 3-5 weeks, Payton will likely be out until at least the NBA Finals, putting the remainder of his season in serious jeopardy. On Thursday, Steve Kerr addressed the situation during his media session.

"Gary is out for the foreseeable future, for weeks. That's the only thing that matters to us," Kerr said when asked about Dillon Brooks being suspended. When asked about Gary Payton's current morale, Kerr said, "He's bummed. He's got a huge brace on his arm, and he's gonna be out for a long time. He's crushed... In the spotlight, playing in the playoffs, playing a huge role, playing well, that's all been taken away from him. We all feel terrible for Gary, he deserves better."

Not only does Payton miss out on the biggest opportunity of his career, but the Warriors lose their best POA defender against Ja Morant. While the team still believes they can win without him, their job got a lot more difficult with Dillon Brooks' reckless act.

With a couple more days off in between now and Game 3, the Warriors will adjust their defensive game plan against Morant, who torched them for 47 points in Game 2 after Payton went down. Should they do a better job containing him, while getting the offensive production they expect from their stars, the team will have an opportunity to regain a series lead.

Gary Payton II Addresses Elbow Injury

Steph Curry: Dillon Brooks 'Out of Line' For Foul on Gary Payton II

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Jordan Poole

BNG-L-WARRIORS-1203-9
News

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Gary Payton II

By Joey Linn2 minutes ago
20220306_DRAYMOND_SMILE-1568x882
News

Draymond Green's Live Reaction to Dillon Brooks' Suspension

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
Mar 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking: Dillon Brooks Suspended for Game 3

By C.J. Peterson3 hours ago
USATSI_18197825_168390270_lowres
News

Kendrick Perkins and Vince Carter React to Dillon Brooks Game 3 Suspension

By Farbod Esnaashari4 hours ago
1200x0
News

Gary Payton II Addresses Elbow Injury

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
Apr 3, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Gary Payton II Out for at Least 3 Weeks

By C.J. Peterson23 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks up at the Jumbotron after a foul call during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Explains Middle Fingers to Memphis Fans After Elbow to the Face

By C.J. PetersonMay 4, 2022
169908
News

Steph Curry: Dillon Brooks 'Out of Line' For Foul on Gary Payton II

By Joey LinnMay 4, 2022
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fights for a rebound with Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Blasts Dillon Brooks: "He Broke The Code"

By C.J. PetersonMay 4, 2022