Devin Booker Reveals What Happened Between Him and Klay Thompson

For the first time in his career, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. Thompson got into it with Devin Booker, and was ejected after receiving his second technical foul. It was a rough night for Thompson, who finished with just two points, and it ended early after his first career ejection.

After the game, Booker talked about his level of respect for Klay Thompson during his on-court interview. During his post-game press conference, Booker was asked for the details of his verbal battle with Thompson, and shared some of what was said.

"Just two competitors. In my postgame interview I said it. I love Klay Thompson, I have for a really long time. But that doesn't excuse us being competitive and talking to each other. I've always admired his game, how he plays on both sides of the ball. Obviously the rings speak for themselves... He was having a tough night, I think everything plays into that. Just frustration, I've been there before. They have four rings, and they're gonna use that in all their trash talk. And rightfully so. Respectfully. But that doesn't have nothing to do with competing."

Booker confirmed that Thompson used the four rings rebuttal during their trash talk, but shared his respect for both Thompson and his team. At the end of the day, these interactions happen amongst competitors, and that is what Booker is chalking it up to.

