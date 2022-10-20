Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."

Perhaps at the peak of his powers during his time with the Warriors, Durant gave Golden State some incredible seasons. The Warriors had a legitimate shot at a three-peat if Durant did not get hurt in the 2019 Finals, which would have made this most recent title their sixth in the last eight seasons.

Winning two Finals MVP awards as a member of the Warriors, Durant was absolutely incredible. While fans have argued whether or not the Warriors would have won those titles without him, Klay Thompson believes they would not have four championships in this era without Durant.

Now with the Nets, Durant is trying to blaze his own trail, and win a title without Steph Curry and the Warriors. With Golden State having gotten another ring after his departure, there will always be talking points surrounding that dynamic, but Klay Thompson is here to show appreciation rather than diving into those.

Related Articles

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change