Skip to main content
Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant was huge for the Golden State Warriors and their dynasty
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth ring in last last eight years during Tuesday's pre-game ceremony. It was an opportunity to celebrate not only this most recent championship, but each of the four that have come during this dynasty era. While each were unique, two came with current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson wanted to make sure he got his credit. Following the game, Klay said, "Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn't have 4 without him."

Perhaps at the peak of his powers during his time with the Warriors, Durant gave Golden State some incredible seasons. The Warriors had a legitimate shot at a three-peat if Durant did not get hurt in the 2019 Finals, which would have made this most recent title their sixth in the last eight seasons.

Winning two Finals MVP awards as a member of the Warriors, Durant was absolutely incredible. While fans have argued whether or not the Warriors would have won those titles without him, Klay Thompson believes they would not have four championships in this era without Durant.

Now with the Nets, Durant is trying to blaze his own trail, and win a title without Steph Curry and the Warriors. With Golden State having gotten another ring after his departure, there will always be talking points surrounding that dynamic, but Klay Thompson is here to show appreciation rather than diving into those.

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

USATSI_11553403
News

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19253139_168390270_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Apologizes Ronnie 2K After Blasting Him

By Farbod Esnaashari
October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Poole Reacts to Loose Ball Scrap with Juan Toscano-Anderson

By C.J. Peterson
USATSI_19257543
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers

By Joey Linn
May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green warms up before game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Not Suspended

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118708
News

Jordan Poole Reveals How Contract Extension Gives Him Extra Motivation

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19233902_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Spins Jordan Poole Punch Into Reality Show Content

By Farbod Esnaashari
Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles a ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of the NBA game at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17673976
News

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to 'Spoil' Warriors Ring Night

By Joey Linn