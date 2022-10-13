Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors

Many have speculated that Draymond Green's decision to punch Jordan Poole could be the beginning of the end of his time with the Golden State Warriors. When asked about this on Thursday, Green said his focus remains on winning another championship this season.

"My general view of my future here, is I'm here this year trying to win a championship," Green said. "I have a contract that ranges through next year, if I so choose to pick up that option, and that is my view of how it'll be here. We all have a goal to win a championship, and that is that."

Green continued, saying, "As far as what I think of a contract or an extension, we started the season, or are starting the season. We started camp, and I spoke on that at the very beginning, and said I don't think we are doing an extension. Quite frankly, that doesn't mean that I won't be back here, I just don't think we'll do an extension this year."

Having lost most of his leverage in any contract extension talks following his incident with Jordan Poole, Green seems certain that an extension will not happen this season. It was already unlikely, as he alluded to, but now it will almost certainly not occur. After this season, both sides will decide what is best for them, and Draymond will have the ability to decide if he wants to opt in or out of his final year with the Warriors.

