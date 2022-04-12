Draymond Green Blasts Analysts Who Picked Lakers to Win Title

Several analysts chose the Los Angeles Lakers to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began, and with the team now eliminated from play-in contention, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is calling for some accountability. On a recent edition of his podcast, Draymond said analysts who chose the Lakers as champions during the preseason need to be fired.

"There were people that said the Los Angeles Lakers were gonna win a championship. If this is what you do... and you picked the Los Angeles Lakers to win a championship, you kinda gotta be fired," Draymond said. "Somebody gotta start holding people accountable, because you're so far off from being right. You gotta think about it, there's 10 teams that's still alive in each conference, 20 teams total... You picked that [the Lakers] would be the #1 team. They're not even 21, or 20th."

Draymond, clearly calling out those who ranked the Lakers atop the league before the season began, wants to see some accountability for takes this inaccurate. Golden State's defensive anchor went on to say, "You're so far off, in any other job if you're that far off... you lose your job. Somebody gotta start holding people accountable for these hot takes."

In some ways, the Golden State Warriors exceeded many of their preseason rankings; however, not nearly to the same degree that the Lakers underachieved. Never reserved when it comes to his thoughts, Draymond has a bold opinion on media members who end up as far off as those who chose the Lakers as world champions in the summer.

Related Articles

LeBron James Shares Message For Draymond Green

Video: BamBam Performs at Warriors Halftime Show

Steve Kerr Reacts to LeBron's Steph Curry Comments