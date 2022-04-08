Steve Kerr Reacts to LeBron's Steph Curry Comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has the NBA world talking about his most recent Steph Curry comments. When asked what active NBA player he would like to play with most, LeBron said Steph is the one guy he wants to team up with. The comments came on a segment from The Shop, that coincidentally dropped just one day after LeBron and the Lakers were eliminated from play-in contention.

When asked about LeBron's comments, Curry said, "That is phenomenal. When did he say that? Was that on The Shop? Well, he got his wish, he was the [All-Star] Captain, he picked me the last two All-Star games. So I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now."

When asked how it makes him feel to hear LeBron say this, Curry said, "I mean, whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with [you] from an MVP caliber dude like he is, one of the greatest of all-time, it's cool, amazing, but we can all live in that fantasy land, though."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave much less of an answer when asked about LeBron's comments, saying, "I have no thoughts on that." Kerr clearly did not want to cause any distractions with his team trying to finish the regular season strong before entering their first playoff run since 2019.

