Video: BamBam Performs at Warriors Halftime Show

GOT7 K-POP star BamBam performed for the Golden State Warriors

The collaboration finally happened. After openly supporting the Golden State Warriors for a while, GOT7 K-POP star BamBam was brought in by the team to perform at halftime. With the Warriors leading the Lakers at the break, the K-POP star put on a performance for the fans in The Bay.

The Warriors recently announced they would be hosting BamBam in The Bay, and the collaboration has everybody excited. During All-Star voting, BamBam led a campaign to get Andrew Wiggins selected, and successfully helped the veteran forward make his first All-Star team as a starter. Wiggins and BamBam got an opportunity to meet one another when the K-POP star arrived in The Bay, and the two shared an embrace.

The Golden State Warriors are amidst a final regular season push before the playoffs begin, and while their superstar Steph Curry remains out with injury until the playoffs, the team is still striving for optimal seeding in these last few games. Once Steph Curry returns, presumably for game one of the Playoffs, Golden State will be in pursuit of their fourth title in the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green era. While the stakes are high, the team was able to have some fun by bringing in one of their most famous fans.

BamBam has seemingly enjoyed his time in The Bay, and the Warriors are happy to have him.

