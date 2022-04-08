LeBron James Shares Message For Draymond Green

While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will not be in the postseason, the 19-year veteran will be supporting Draymond Green. Business partners off the court, LeBron and Draymond have turned their rivalry into a friendship. Despite the Lakers being eliminated from playoff contention, LeBron shared a message of encouragement for Green on his Instagram story.

With a picture of he and Draymond sharing an embrace, LeBron posted the caption, "My brother, my G! Love you kid! Good luck in the postseason! Almost that time again!" LeBron James and Draymond Green have had some iconic battles as playoff opponents over the years, but with the Lakers eliminated, LeBron will be pulling for his friend.

The Warriors and Cavaliers faced off each year in the NBA Finals from 2015-2018, with of course Draymond Green and LeBron James being on opposing teams for those battles. While their rivalry was seemingly one of the more contentious in the league during those years, the energy has since shifted drastically. Sharing the same agency, in addition to other business partnerships off the court, the two are very supportive of one another. LeBron's latest post is another example of this new dynamic between he and Draymond.

The Warriors are looking to finish their regular season strong before entering the postseason, where they will seemingly have LeBron James supporting them for perhaps the first time ever.

Related Articles

Video: Warriors Players Meet GOT7 K-POP Star BamBam

GOT7 K-POP Star BamBam to Perform at Warriors Halftime Show

Video: Steph Curry Trolls Rudy Gobert After Klay Thompson Three