Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors

With the complexity of Golden State's financial situation, the Warriors may have to get creative with Draymond Green's next contract. The team can almost certainly not afford to pay him max money, but can they afford to pay him enough that he will stay? Some believe they can, and others are skeptical.

With the possibility existing that Green and the Warriors may not be able to agree on an extension before his current contract expires, some have speculated that Green would be open to joining his good friend LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

When asked about these rumors in a recent interview with Andscape, Green said, "I never said that. People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say. I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it."

Green gave a much longer answer on his feelings about staying with the Warriors, saying, "It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team. You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that."

Green added that he knows this is a business, but he is proud of what the Warriors have built, and has not said anything about potential interest in the Lakers.

