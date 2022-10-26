Draymond Green Calls Warriors a 'Bad' Defensive Team

The Golden State Warriors have started their season an even 2-2, which is not where they would like to be. While it is still early, the team expects to repeat as champions, and those habits need to be instilled sooner than later. One of the glaring issues so far for Golden State has been their defense, and Draymond Green put it bluntly when he said the Warriors are simply a "bad" defensive team right now.

Through four games, the Warriors are ranked 22nd in defensive rating, surrendering 114.8 points per 100 possessions. In comparison, the team was 2nd in defensive rating last year, giving up just 106.6 points per 100 possessions. The numbers affirm Draymond's statement that the Warriors are indeed bad defensively so far this season.

The loss of Gary Payton II was expected to hurt defensively, but the team's issues on that end go beyond what Payton provides. Relying on youth much more this year than they were last year, there is an element of inexperience that is incredibly evident so far for Golden State. These are the growing pains that occur while developing youth, but they are also the growing pains that are necessary for young players to get the appropriate reps.

While a sense of urgency is important for the Warriors, patience is equally as important while they work through their defensive shortcomings.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors