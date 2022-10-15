Draymond Green Describes Time Away From Warriors After Punching Jordan Poole

After Draymond Green had his altercation with Jordan Poole, he had some much-needed time away from the Warriors. Many were wondering where Green had gone during this hiatus, the answer was spending time with family.

Draymond addressed the media after he finally rejoined Warriors practice, touching on what exactly he did while he was away.

"It was good, I spent a lot of time with my kids," Green said. "I made eggs with my son. I cook really good eggs, so I taught him how to cook eggs, it was great. Spent a lot of time with my kids but also a lot of time dealing with this stuff. I spent some long days, but it was good."

Green did however give a very vague answer when asked what he learned about himself during the hiatus.

"I learn by myself every day," Green said. "The moment you stop working on yourself, you get worse. I think I learn new things about myself every day, that's always the goal."

The Golden State Warriors are trying to move their best foot forward after the entire Draymond Green and Jordan Poole debacle. It looks like they're moving on the right path and if the team can start out hot to start the season, no one will care about what happened in the preseason. For now, the goal remains simple - win.

