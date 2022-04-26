Skip to main content
Draymond Green Disagrees With Ja Morant Winning Most Improved Player

Draymond Green believes Jordan Poole should have won the award.

Ja Morant has officially won the NBA's Most Improved Player award, and Draymond Green has something to say about it.

Green campaigned for his teammate Jordan Poole to win the award, who actually wasn't even a top-three candidate to win the award this season. While Green appreciates what Morant has done this season, he believes that the young superstar should be in the MVP conversation instead. Green revealed his full thoughts in an interview with ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

"The award is called the most improved," Green said. "Not who had the best year. That's the MVP. A lot of times we get it confused. No disrespect to Ja Morant, but Ja is an MVP candidate. Ja Morant isn't the Most Improved Player. He was f--king incredible last year. When you look around, the most improvement has been Jordan Poole and that goes without saying. He is the most improved."

Even though Morant should be included in the MVP conversation, he should also be included in the Most Improved Player conversation. It's very easy to see why it would be unfair to include Morant in that conversation, but he did increase his scoring average by over 8.3 points. Morant likely won't win the MVP this season, but MIP is an award he also deserves. Sometimes, life is just about timing, and it's just unfortunate timing for Jordan Poole.

