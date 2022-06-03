Skip to main content
Draymond Green Dismisses Celtics' Three-Point Shooting

Draymond Green isn't worried the Celtics' three-point shooting.

The Golden State Warriors had a very unexpected fourth-quarter collapse against the Boston Celtics that resulted in their first home loss all playoffs. Much of that had to do with the Celtics' insane three-point shooting from their role players - something Draymond Green isn't too worried about. 

"They hit 21 threes," Draymond Green said. "Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Derrick White combined for 15 of them... Those guys are good shooters, but they combined for 15/23. Is my math right? 8, 7, and 8, that's 23 right? 15/23 from those guys, so, we'll be fine."

While there is some accuracy in what Draymond is saying, it's still a very dangerous way to be thinking. The Celtics made so many threes because they were wide-open on so many of them. At the same time, the Celtics still managed to win despite Jayson Tatum having one of his worst playoff games this season; he shot 3/17 from the field in 41 minutes.

Conversely, Steph Curry had a historic 21-point first quarter that managed to somehow go to waste. Even though the Celtics' roleplayers had an outlier shooting night, the Warriors still wasted a golden opportunity during that 40-16 fourth quarter. The team will have to tighten up their defense to a much better level if they want to avoid another collapse in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

