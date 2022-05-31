Skip to main content
Draymond Green Fires Back at Kevin Durant's Steph Curry Tweets

Draymond believes KD was 'baited' into Tweeting about Steph narratives

LACHLAN CUNNINGHAM/GETTY IMAGES

Kevin Durant has spent most of the afternoon defending himself on Twitter against the idea that Steph Curry received more defensive attention than he did in the 2017 and 2018 Finals. The conversation stemmed from a comment that Draymond Green made on a recent podcast episode where he said Steph received 7x the double teams that KD received during those championship runs. After KD sent out several Tweets, including one that indicated the debate was his word vs. Draymond's, Green finally responded:

Draymond seems to insinuate that Durant was baited into Tweeting about something Draymond didn't entirely intend to communicate. While it is unclear what additional context Draymond is referring to in his Tweet, it seems as if the veteran forward believes the clip that Durant responded to is not an accurate representation of how Green feels about the situation.

Durant has continued to go back and forth with fans for several hours now, as the Warriors prepare for another NBA Finals series that begins on Thursday. While there is no official statistic that can settle this debate, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Ty Lue has confirmed himself that Cleveland blitzed Steph Curry in both 2017 and 2018 despite Kevin Durant being on the floor.

Despite receiving both Finals MVP awards for those two championships, KD still seems to be upset with the lack of credit he receives for his two rings. 

