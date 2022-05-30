Steve Kerr Gives NBA Finals Injury Update For Payton, Porter, and Iguodala

With the exception of James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors may have an opportunity to get their entire roster healthy for the NBA Finals. It is still relatively unclear whether or not the team's injured players will indeed be available for the beginning of the Finals, but some positive strides have been made towards a return for Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala.

Steve Kerr addressed the media on Monday, and when asked about Payton, Porter, and Iguodala, he said that "None of them scrimmaged, but they all took part in practice. So they're all progressing and doing pretty well, and we'll have an update again tomorrow and the next day. We'll just see where it all goes." Kerr admitted it is hard to provide a significant update on the status of each player due to them not yet scrimmaging; however, he made sure to emphasize that continuous updates on each player will likely become available each day up until Game 1 of the Finals.

The Warriors have done well this postseason, despite being down key contributors in essentially each round; however, against a dynamic Boston team, they will certainly be benefitted by each one of Porter, Payton, and Iguodala. The three players have been working hard to make themselves available for the NBA Finals, and it is beginning to look as if that may become a possibility.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Shares Moment With Steve Kerr After Powerful Speech

Klay Thompson's Emotional Reaction to Reaching Finals Again

Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Reaching NBA Finals