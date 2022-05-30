Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Gives NBA Finals Injury Update For Payton, Porter, and Iguodala

Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. are each trying to return for the Finals

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With the exception of James Wiseman, the Golden State Warriors may have an opportunity to get their entire roster healthy for the NBA Finals. It is still relatively unclear whether or not the team's injured players will indeed be available for the beginning of the Finals, but some positive strides have been made towards a return for Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala.

Steve Kerr addressed the media on Monday, and when asked about Payton, Porter, and Iguodala, he said that "None of them scrimmaged, but they all took part in practice. So they're all progressing and doing pretty well, and we'll have an update again tomorrow and the next day. We'll just see where it all goes." Kerr admitted it is hard to provide a significant update on the status of each player due to them not yet scrimmaging; however, he made sure to emphasize that continuous updates on each player will likely become available each day up until Game 1 of the Finals.

The Warriors have done well this postseason, despite being down key contributors in essentially each round; however, against a dynamic Boston team, they will certainly be benefitted by each one of Porter, Payton, and Iguodala. The three players have been working hard to make themselves available for the NBA Finals, and it is beginning to look as if that may become a possibility.

Apr 3, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts as Memphis Grizzlies fans boo after a three point basket during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
USATSI_17449187-scaled-e1651075543717
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
TSPN7N2L65HZVEAQIZ52QDCNYM
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors celebrate after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Klay-Thompson-Game-5-takeaways-usa
USATSI_18364471_168390270_lowres
