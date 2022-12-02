Draymond Green Gives Honest Answer About Future With Warriors

Draymond Green's future with the Warriors will certainly have a ton of discussion over the court during the next two seasons because of his contract. It seems like the conversation started a little early, as he discussed with Marc Spears on Andscape about potentially retiring on the Warriors.

"It’s incredible when you look at the amount of guys who’ve played for only one team," Green said. "You can look around the NBA right now. There are five guys that’s been on a team for 11 years-plus. We have three of them [along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson]. It’s a very rare thing. There’s 470, 480 players in the NBA? There are five guys that’s been with his team for 11 years plus. That’s amazing. So, you don’t just give that away. So, absolutely I’d be interested in that.

If you had the opportunity to, you relish that opportunity. But in saying that, I do understand that this is a business. And ultimately, decisions have to be made. I have to make decisions, and you take them as they may. But for me, I’m focused on the season. I’m focused on winning. We let those things play out the way they’re going to play out. Because one thing is for certain, is they play out with time, and time is going to continue to pass. And so, I focus on the present and what I can do right now for this team. All that stuff can happen when it happens."