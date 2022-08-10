Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team

This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook has signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook has played for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. With most of his NBA action coming with Golden State, Cook won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2018. Also in the bubble with the Lakers in 2020, Cook added another ring that summer as well.

After the two-time champion signed with the Sacramento Kings, former teammate Draymond Green shared a message for him on Instagram. Sharing this post to his story, Green congratulated his former teammate on the new opportunity in Sacramento:

IMG_6222

Cook was a serviceable guard off the bench for Golden State during most of his time there. Appearing in 107 games for the Warriors across two seasons, Cook averaged 7.7 PPG on 47.2% from the field and 41.8% from deep. The veteran guard will now compete for minutes on a Sacramento Kings team that looks to pull themselves from the depths of mediocrity.

While Cook may not have a large role with the Kings, his championship experience is something that team could use. Having won two rings, and appearing in 40 career playoff games, Cook has a level of playoff experience that is foreign to most on Sacramento's roster. The Kings hope that experience can help elevate their team next season.

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks up at the Jumbotron after a foul call during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team

By Joey Linnjust now
USATSI_17955986_168390270_lowres
News

Former NBA All-Star Believes Miami Heat Had Better Chance Against Warriors in Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari3 hours ago
60a6c9f3f27b4c0019445bdf
News

Warriors Release Preseason Schedule

By C.J. Peterson3 hours ago
USATSI_13721600_168390270_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Reveals Candid Thoughts About Watching Trayce Thompson Play for Dodgers

By Farbod Esnaashari22 hours ago
Stephen+Curry+Odell+Beckham+Jr+NBA+Star+Game+FThHXvb7Iw6x
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Steph Curry's Championship Flex

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
nba-plain--3192ae76-6a2d-4fbf-b97e-0a7bf90bf68d
News

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Lead Western Conference

By Joey LinnAug 8, 2022 10:34 PM EDT
steph-curry-kevin-durant-postgame-cropped
News

Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant

By Joey LinnAug 8, 2022 7:27 PM EDT
steph-curry-canon-curry-USATSI-15731016
News

Video: Steph Curry Shares Court With Son

By Joey LinnAug 7, 2022 7:53 PM EDT
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Wiggins Living the ‘Best Summer of My Life

By C.J. PetersonAug 7, 2022 4:26 PM EDT