Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team

Former Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook has signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook has played for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. With most of his NBA action coming with Golden State, Cook won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2018. Also in the bubble with the Lakers in 2020, Cook added another ring that summer as well.

After the two-time champion signed with the Sacramento Kings, former teammate Draymond Green shared a message for him on Instagram. Sharing this post to his story, Green congratulated his former teammate on the new opportunity in Sacramento:

Cook was a serviceable guard off the bench for Golden State during most of his time there. Appearing in 107 games for the Warriors across two seasons, Cook averaged 7.7 PPG on 47.2% from the field and 41.8% from deep. The veteran guard will now compete for minutes on a Sacramento Kings team that looks to pull themselves from the depths of mediocrity.

While Cook may not have a large role with the Kings, his championship experience is something that team could use. Having won two rings, and appearing in 40 career playoff games, Cook has a level of playoff experience that is foreign to most on Sacramento's roster. The Kings hope that experience can help elevate their team next season.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration