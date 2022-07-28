Skip to main content
Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Getty Images

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry wants to stay in The Bay forever
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With Draymond Green's reported interest in a max contract generating some uncertainly surrounding Golden State's future, fans can remain confident in one thing, which is Steph Curry's desire to stay in The Bay.

"I just finished my 13th year. To be able to say I've played for one team my entire career - I can also say how special this place is," Steph Curry said during Wednesday's Oakland Athletics broadcast. "Honestly, I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home. Even thinking about what happens when basketball is done, we'll still have roots here, we'll still have a presence here, and we'll call this home."

Few superstars have played their entire career with one team, and Steph Curry wants that to be part of his legacy. Having revived the entire Golden State Warriors franchise, turning them into a dynasty, he has found both success and comfort in The Bay. One of the easiest superstars to play with, the Warriors have never struggled to build dominant rosters around Curry.

Coming off his fourth championship and first Finals MVP award, Steph is looking to continue building upon what has already been a legendary career. While the Warriors have decisions to make regarding the roster surrounding Steph, they should never have to worry about their superstar point guard seeking a move to somewhere else.

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

Steph-Curry-Chase-GETTY-1240036596
News

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

By Joey Linn43 seconds ago
USATSI_18364463_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

By Farbod Esnaashari2 hours ago
GettyImages-1353522768-scaled-e1641512518211-784x523
News

Report: Draymond Green Unlikely to get Max Contract Extension

By C.J. Peterson5 hours ago
D19A7964-FE79-4436-BBD1-2083A752B7B6
News

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

By Joey LinnJul 26, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18569335_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Draymond Green Almost Denied Access to own UCLA Workout

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 26, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) meets with fans during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

James Wiseman Consulted Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston During Rehab on Knee

By C.J. PetersonJul 25, 2022 9:43 PM EDT
reuters-steph-curry-march-17-2022
News

Grant Williams Fires Back at Steph Curry's ESPYS Comments

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 8:42 PM EDT
USATSI_18569354_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Watch Klay Thompson's Hilarious Moment at LA Dodgers Game

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 25, 2022 6:09 PM EDT
draymond-green-kevin-durant-GettyImages-1302146894
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 2:18 PM EDT