Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

With Draymond Green's reported interest in a max contract generating some uncertainly surrounding Golden State's future, fans can remain confident in one thing, which is Steph Curry's desire to stay in The Bay.

"I just finished my 13th year. To be able to say I've played for one team my entire career - I can also say how special this place is," Steph Curry said during Wednesday's Oakland Athletics broadcast. "Honestly, I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home. Even thinking about what happens when basketball is done, we'll still have roots here, we'll still have a presence here, and we'll call this home."

Few superstars have played their entire career with one team, and Steph Curry wants that to be part of his legacy. Having revived the entire Golden State Warriors franchise, turning them into a dynasty, he has found both success and comfort in The Bay. One of the easiest superstars to play with, the Warriors have never struggled to build dominant rosters around Curry.

Coming off his fourth championship and first Finals MVP award, Steph is looking to continue building upon what has already been a legendary career. While the Warriors have decisions to make regarding the roster surrounding Steph, they should never have to worry about their superstar point guard seeking a move to somewhere else.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry