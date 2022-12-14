Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was adamant that a fan be ejected during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Green could be seen talking back and forth with a fan during some free throws, but the dialogue from Green continued after the free throws, as he spoke to the refs while pointing out the fan who he'd been going back and forth with.

The fan was eventually removed from the game, but nobody knew what had been said. After the game, Green revealed that the fan threatened his life, which is why he was so adamant that they be removed.

There is certainly no place for that not only in basketball, but anywhere. If the league is able to confirm that death threats were shouted at Green by that fan, they should certainly be banned for life, and there may even be a path to legal action.

It was a poor performance for the Warriors, but some things are off limits. Dialogue between fans and players is not inherently bad, but too often fans say things that should never be said, and this incident with Draymond Green definitely falls into that category.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA should definitely investigate the situation, because somebody who directs death threats at a player should never be allowed to return. Hopefully the league can get to the bottom of this.

