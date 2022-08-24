Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reveals Prediction For Next Season

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green Reveals Prediction For Next Season

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is optimistic about next season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite battling injuries all season, the Golden State Warriors were crowned champions for the fourth time in eight seasons. Klay Thompson missed 50 games, Draymond Green missed 38 games, and Steph Curry missed 18 games; however, when those three got healthy for the playoffs, nobody could stop them.

Draymond Green recently reacted to a Tweet that showed those numbers, along with a question about how many games the Warriors can win next season with their big three healthy. Unsurprisingly, Draymond predicted "a whole lot" of wins.

IMG_6604

Adversity is something the Warriors have grown used to over the last few seasons, and they were able to overcome all of it with a championship this last postseason. While there is no way to predict how injuries will impact next season, it currently looks as if Golden State will have their big three healthy to begin the year for the first time since 2018.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have defined an era with their dominance; however, injuries robbed them of two consecutive seasons after their 2019 Western Conference title. Now back atop the league, that trio expects to keep that momentum going into the 2022-23 season.

The Western Conference is deep, but with the Warriors bringing back a similar team to last year's championship roster, they are rightfully the favorites most places to defend their title with another one.

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green warms up before game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reveals Prediction For Next Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15573365_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Analyst Picks Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_15572743_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Rescinding Trade is Good For Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari
October 30, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) listens to forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Young Warriors Player Showing Attitude Problems

By Joey Linn
Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) raises his arms after the Warriors made a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Video: Draymond Green Gives Passionate Speech at Workout With Raptors Players

By Joey Linn
usa_today_17375756.0
News

Jayson Tatum Opens up About Losing to Warriors in NBA Finals

By Joey Linn
USATSI_12892844_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Star Trains With Toronto Raptors Players

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18149511_168390270_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins Wants to be an All-Star Next Season

By Farbod Esnaashari
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) meets with fans during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

By Joey Linn