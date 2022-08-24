Draymond Green Reveals Prediction For Next Season

Despite battling injuries all season, the Golden State Warriors were crowned champions for the fourth time in eight seasons. Klay Thompson missed 50 games, Draymond Green missed 38 games, and Steph Curry missed 18 games; however, when those three got healthy for the playoffs, nobody could stop them.

Draymond Green recently reacted to a Tweet that showed those numbers, along with a question about how many games the Warriors can win next season with their big three healthy. Unsurprisingly, Draymond predicted "a whole lot" of wins.

Adversity is something the Warriors have grown used to over the last few seasons, and they were able to overcome all of it with a championship this last postseason. While there is no way to predict how injuries will impact next season, it currently looks as if Golden State will have their big three healthy to begin the year for the first time since 2018.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have defined an era with their dominance; however, injuries robbed them of two consecutive seasons after their 2019 Western Conference title. Now back atop the league, that trio expects to keep that momentum going into the 2022-23 season.

The Western Conference is deep, but with the Warriors bringing back a similar team to last year's championship roster, they are rightfully the favorites most places to defend their title with another one.

