Draymond Green Reveals What He Told Nikola Jokic After Game 5

As is the case with any superstar talent, there is no stopping Nikola Jokic. Players of his caliber can at times be slowed down, but ultimately they will leave their impact on the game. Despite Draymond's best defensive efforts, Jokic still put up monster numbers in the series, prompting Green to share high praise for Denver's big man after Golden State's series win.

"I told him thank you for making me better. It's an honor and a pleasure to play someone so skilled. Usually when you have guys that talented and skilled, they're soft. And he's far, far from soft. He's an absolutely incredible player," Draymond said.

The two players had some intense battles throughout the series, but the respect remained mutual. Giving up significant size, Draymond had to use his defensive savvy to help slow Jokic down, and he did a relatively good job. While Jokic still got his, as to be expected, he was unable to entirely take over the series in ways that he has in years prior. Again, this is far from an indictment on Jokic, who put up monster numbers without his two co-stars, but Draymond certainly deserves a lot of credit for making him work especially hard.

With this win, the Warriors will await the outcome of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies series, as the winner of that series will face Golden State in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Related Articles

LeBron James Reacts to Warriors Eliminating Nuggets

Steph Curry Reacts to Eliminating Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry Opens Up About Starting Lineup Situation