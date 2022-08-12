Skip to main content
Draymond Green Reveals Which Non-Star Gave Him Trouble

One of the greatest defenders ever, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has gotten the better of some big time stars. That said, not every matchup is an easy one. This goes for both stars and non-stars; however, on a recent edition of the Draymond Green Show, Green revealed which non-star gave him the most trouble.

"Non-superstar I had trouble guarding my whole career was Taj Gibson," Green said. After telling a story about when the two faced off in college, Green ended his answer by saying, "This dude got my number, I can't quite stop him... so that guy for me, non-superstar was Taj Gibson for sure."

Despite not being a star, Taj Gibson has carved out a nice career for himself. Drafted 26th overall in 2009, Gibson is now a 13-year veteran, tallying over 8,000 career points.

Draymond's story helps illuminate the skill level of NBA players, because while so much of the attention rightfully goes to the stars, talent exists all throughout the league. A player like Taj Gibson, who has spent half of his career coming off the bench, is a great example of that.

Draymond Green has never been hesitant to give his peers credit, even if this means recognizing the instances they got the better of him. According to Golden State's defensive anchor, Taj Gibson was a tough matchup.

Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
