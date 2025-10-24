Draymond Green's Honest Statement On Steph Curry’s Late-Game Heroics
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 137-131 in overtime Thursday night. Coming off a big opening night win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets presented a much tougher challenge, being led by three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic.
However, it was Aaron Gordon who had the statement game for Denver with 50 points and 10 three-pointers. It was an intense back and forth, but the Warriors pulled away after Stephen Curry lit up the stat sheet in the second half, finishing with 42 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.
Draymond Green's Response To Curry's Big Night
Green has been playing with Curry for the entirety of his NBA career, with the two winning four NBA championships alongside one another. Therefore, he knows him as well as anybody.
In response to Curry's late-game heroics, Green said, "He loves the moment. That's just who he's been since I've known him. The bigger the moment, the more he rises. He's this quiet guy ... but he loves the show. Anytime it's a show to be put on, he's going to do it. And he did that tonight in a major way."
Curry, time and time again, has put the Warriors on his back and willed his team to victory. Seeing this in Game 2 of 82, this late in his career, is a good sign for Golden State going forward.
Green didn't have himself a bad night either — finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. He had two very timely three-pointers and did a lot of heavy lifting with his defense on Jokic.
The Takeaway From The Dubs Win
It was an all-around classic game for the NBA, featuring two of its biggest stars. But, the big takeaway was that Golden State seems more than legit as a title contender in 2026. The team moved the ball well, and they played good defense against a team that knows how to swing the ball.
Are they ready to compete for a championship? It's probably a bit early to tell for any team, but with Curry starting off the season immediately with a 40-point game, Green playing game-saving defense, and other role players doing what they need to do to lift this team past the finish line, this is a great sign.
As long as Curry is on the floor and healthy for the Warriors, this team can't be counted out of any game they're in.