5 Wild Stats That Show Warriors' Offensive Ineptitude

The Golden State Warriors had 18 steals and won the turnover battle by 13 against the Los Angeles Clippers. They had 15 more field-goal attempts and six more free-throw attempts.

But they lost the game.

That's because they shot 38 percent from the field and 24 percent from three.

This season, the Warriors are 22nd in offensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Here are five stats that show their offensive ineptitude.

Lack of a 3rd Scorer

The Warriors' third-leading scorer is Brandin Podziemski. He's averaging just 12.1 points per game.

Every other NBA team has at least three players averaging 13.4 points per game.

There are 147 players in the NBA who average at least 12.2 points per game. The Warriors have just two. The other 29 teams average five players with at least 12.2 points per game.

1st-Quarter Shooting Percentage

The Warriors are shooting 41.8 percent in the first quarter this season.

No other team is under 45.0 percent in the first quarter (h/t Light Years Pod X account for bringing this to my attention).

Not surprisingly, the Warriors have the fourth-worst scoring differential in the first quarter.

Offensive Rating Without Steph

Per Cleaning the Glass, the Indiana Pacers have a league-low 109.3 offensive rating.

With Curry off the floor, the Warriors have a 109.0 offensive rating. That confirms what we all thought: Golden State would have the worst offense in the NBA if it didn't have Curry.

With Curry on the floor, the Warriors have a 119.9 offensive rating. That plus-10.9 differential ranks in the 96th percentile, showing Curry's impact.

A 119.9 offensive rating would rank sixth in the NBA.

Can't Score Inside

The Warriors are averaging 42.1 points in the paint per game, per NBA.com. That is the lowest number in the NBA.

The Warriors have just three players averaging at least 4.0 points in the paint per game. Every other team has at least four.

This is made even worse by the fact that one of the three Golden State players averaging at least 4.0 points in the paint per game is Jonathan Kuminga, and the Warriors are currently benching him.

Scoring Droughts

The Warriors have 15 four-minute scoring droughts this season, per X user Automatic. That's the most in the NBA. No other team has more than 12.

Of the teams with the top 18 winning percentages in the NBA, only the Warriors have more than eight four-minute droughts.

Per the Light Years Pod X account, the Warriors have scored fewer than 20 points in 15 quarters, which is tied for the third-most in the NBA.