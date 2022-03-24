Skip to main content
Draymond Green: Warriors Are ‘Playing Soft’

Draymond Green had harsh words for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, with a fresh loss against one of the worst teams in the NBA. It's a moment of concern for the team, and Draymond Green isn't happy with the way the Warriors are playing.

"I think we're playing soft," Green said. "We're playing stupid. We're just not playing good basketball and we're getting punked. It's hard to win the game when you're getting punked. That's kind of where we are right now."

The one aspect in particular that Draymond Green has the most concern with is the fourth quarter. The team has been routinely blowing leads and losing games in the fourth quarter, even against bad teams like the Orlando Magic.

"We're losing a lot of fourth quarters," Green said. "We're not really losing the whole game, we're losing a lot of fourth quarters. That's execution. In order to execute, it requires a certain level of physicality and we're not being that. No disrespect to the Orlando Magic but that's one of the worst teams in the league. And we can't match that with them. If we can't match that with them, we definitely can't match it with the great teams."

The Warriors need to find themselves some wins while Steph Curry is injured. The Orlando Magic is the easiest team Golden State will face on their road trip, and somehow even that game resulted in a loss. The team remains in a critical position in terms of the fourth seed.

