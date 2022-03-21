Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Him

Steph Curry addressed the media on Sunday for the first time since his injury. Suffering a sprained foot during a contest with the Boston Celtics, Curry is expected to miss at least two weeks while his foot heals. While some thought the play that injured him was dirty, Steph emphasized that he does not feel that way.

"He didn't try to hurt me," Steph said on Marcus Smart. "There's a certain way that he plays, that I don't think many other people would have made the play that he did, but I don't think it was malicious or dirty or trying to hurt me. It's kinda just a tough situation. Like I said, just the way that he plays... It's not like he looked at me and said, 'I'm trying to hurt that dude' so it's basketball."

Draymond Green shared similar sentiments after that game, saying, "I'd expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard, I can't call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head. I had a pretty great look at the play, I was right up top. Maybe unnecessary, but that's the most I can call it... But I can't call it a dirty play. The ball is on the floor, at every level of basketball we're taught to dive on the floor and go after the ball. That's what Marcus did. I can't call it a dirty play."

While Steph and the Warriors are obviously upset about the outcome, nobody is blaming Marcus Smart for what was an unfortunate accident.

