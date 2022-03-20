Rudy Gobert Opens Up About Draymond Green Beef

Draymond Green has made it clear that he and Rudy Gobert are not alike. While the two are often compared for their defensive prowess, as both anchor their team's respective defenses, Green is not fond of the comparisons. Frequently making that known, Draymond Green has created the perception of a rivalry or beef between he and Gobert; however, Gobert says it's one sided.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Gobert said, "I'm not talking about him. When I see him in person, he’s always really nice and respectful. So as long as that stays the same. I think that what’s being said about me on podcasts, it’s not just Draymond, it’s a lot of guys that try to discredit what I do every night, who I am as a player. It’s part of it. But for me, I will always take it as respect. If I was an average defensive player, an average player, they wouldn’t talk about me. I will always take it as respect."

Gobert made it clear that any beef is one-sided, which is consistent with his comments after the All-Star Game. "I saw it, it’s just noise to me," Gobert said in response to Draymond Green's request to not be compared to Rudy Gobert. "If anything, when people keep talking about you, if they’re talking about you in some way, it means you’re doing something right. I’m just gonna keep trying to be the best Rudy I can be, on and off the court. And for my team. The more these people try to discredit what I do or what my team does, it just means we’re doing something right."

In his exclusive interview with Taylor Rooks, Gobert went on to say that "For me, I’m never going to talk down on anyone. I respect all of these guys. I respect everyone in the league, being in the league is already a big accomplishment. I show respect. If you disrespect me in person, it’s a different story but you can say whatever you want about me."

Gobert finished by saying that he doesn't entertain beef with anybody, and while he understands that it drives more interactions, he isn't interested in having beef with anyone.

Related Articles

Steph Curry and Draymond Green Share Hilarious March Madness Banter

Steve Kerr Reveals Strategy With Steph Curry Injured

Steve Kerr Reveals What He Told Marcus Smart After Steph Curry's Injury