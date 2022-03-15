Draymond Green Says Warriors Are Winning Championship

Draymond Green is back, and so are the Golden State Warriors. Green's return from injury could not have come soon enough, as the Warriors were amidst their worst stretch of the season just a few games ago. Life was seemingly interjected into the team once Draymond made the announcement that his return was near, and Monday night's game was the peak of that excitement.

In his return to the court, Draymond Green put up 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench. Green was a +24 in his minutes on the court, which was a game-high. Seemingly not missing a beat, Draymond did what he does best, which is a little bit of everything.

After the game, Green said, "Obviously the 2-seed would be great, but we're not chasing it. We're gonna make sure we do everything we can to stay healthy coming down the stretch. Not gonna make any bone-head decisions trying to chase the 2-seed. Whether we're the 2-seed or the 3-seed, we're gonna win a championship. So it don't really matter." When asked if he's calling a championship, Draymond said, "Ya, I called it months ago."

Draymond Green is never lacking confidence, and with the way the Warriors look when he's on the court, there isn't much need to. The Golden State Warriors are now 29-6 when Draymond Green plays, which is a 68-win pace. Needless to say, that would be good for the best record in basketball this season. If this game is any indication of what's to come, the Warriors have a chance to reach their early-season form as they enter the playoffs.

Calling a championship is bold from Draymond; however, he, Steph, and Klay have done it before, and they're looking to do it again.

