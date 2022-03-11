Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Clutch Threes

The Golden State Warriors got a much needed win against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Amidst their worst stretch of the season, with wins hard to come by, this was a fantastic road victory against the former MVP. Down the stretch, it was Steph Curry who was the most valuable player on the court.

While the two clutch threes to close out the game were nailed by Jordan Poole, it was Steph Curry's gravity that created the open looks. Drawing an aggressive trap just a step inside mid-court, Curry was able to find Poole wide open for the dagger threes. After the game, Curry expressed his excitement for Poole's clutch performance.

"It was huge. The shots are great because we wanna create a good look in some shape or form down the stretch. He made them pay," Curry said. While Steph was excited about Poole's clutch threes, he emphasized that those shots were simply a product of his focus throughout the game. "Throughout the course of the game, he showed that when he's locked in defensively and giving effort, that good things will happen on the other end, just cuz you stay engaged and locked in. A point of emphasis on making the right basketball play on both ends of the floor. So I'm glad he was rewarded with that down the stretch, because that's how basketball is supposed to be played, and good things happen," Curry said.

With this win, the Warriors pull within a half-game of the Memphis Grizzlies for the Western Conference's 2-seed, heightening the intensity of that race for a top-2 finish. While seemingly insignificant, finishing 2nd rather than 3rd is the likely difference between facing Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic in the first round, as oppose to facing whatever team makes it out of the play-in tournament as the 7th-seed. Needless to say, that projects to be a drastic advantage for the 2-seed.

As Denver showed in this game, they will not be an easy out in the playoffs. With the returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. potentially on the way, this Nuggets team could be a real problem in the Western Conference. While the Warriors took care of them in this game, they would almost certainly rather see somebody else in the first-round than the reigning MVP.

