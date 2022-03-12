Steph Curry Reacts to Davidson's Big Win

March Madness is here, and while Steph Curry is primarily focused on leading his Warriors to a strong regular season finish, he is still keeping tabs on his former university. The Davidson Wildcats got a solid victory over the Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday, and former Wildcat Steph Curry shared his reaction on Instagram.

In a video posted to his Instagram story, Curry said, "One more, fellas." Steph also added the caption, "Great day to be a Wildcat baby!" Having done so much for his former school, Steph Curry is still invested in their run, even amidst his own success in the NBA.

Obviously the most iconic Davidson Wildcat basketball player ever, Steph Curry played three collegiate seasons with the school, averaging 25.3 PPG for his career. Taking home numerous accolades and awards during his time at Davidson, leading to a 7th-overall selection in the 2009 NBA draft, Steph Curry has surpassed all expectations during his NBA career.

It is always exciting to see NBA players show support for their former universities, but Steph Curry's story is definitely unique. Coming from a mid-major school, battling injuries early in his career, and often being deemed undersized, Steph Curry has become one of the greatest players in NBA history. His time at Davidson is part of that story, as his clutch gene and shooting prowess were first on display for the world to see during his college days. Now, as a decorated NBA legend, he enjoys watching his former school as a fan.

