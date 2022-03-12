Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With Steph Curry

Patrick Beverley and Steph Curry go way back

Many fans around the league believe that Patrick Beverley and Steph Curry don't like each other. This narrative began when a story circulated about Beverley telling Curry, "The next five years are mine" during the 2019-20 season. Beverley has since denied that report, which never had a credible source to begin with, and has actually detailed his relationship with Steph Curry that predates their time in the NBA.

On a recent edition of JJ Redick's podcast, Beverley said, "I got invited to a LeBron James camp, the big Nike LeBron James camp when we was in college. Ironically, my roommate at the time, Stephen Curry. People don't know a lot about that. Me and him, every basketball camp, USA team, he's my roommate. Every single time since we were young. Sick story there."

This is not the first time Patrick Beverley has referenced his friendship with Steph Curry, stating in a 2020 postgame interview that Steph was "like a brother" to him. The two players have had some good battles over the years, with Beverley often drawing the difficult assignment of guarding Steph Curry. With the natural competitive nature of the two players, in addition to the aforementioned false story, fans have been led to believe there's animosity there; however, the truth is that Beverley and Curry have been friends since long before their time as NBA opponents.

