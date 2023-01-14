Draymond Green Shares Harsh Advice for Trae Young

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has accomplished more than most NBA players ever do. With four championships, four All-Star selections, two All-NBA selections, a Defensive Player of the Year Award, and seven All-Defense selections, Green certainly knows a lot about how to succeed in the NBA.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Green passed some of this knowledge to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Green shared high praise for Young and his talent, but suggested the star point guard is taking the wrong approach by embracing the villain role.

"I personally think Trae has in his mind [that] he's taken on this villain role," Green said. "He's good enough to take it on... But I personally think it's the wrong approach. Because being a villain ain't fun."

Green certainly knows a lot about this villain role, as it is something he has experienced himself throughout his career. Always an enforcer, specifically on the defensive end, Green's assertiveness is something that rubs some the wrong way; however, it is also something that has helped make him so successful.

The Golden State Warriors have had the perfect combination of players and personalities during their dynasty run, and Green has been at the core of that. His ability to handle the villain role is something unique to him and few others. For that reason, despite Green's high praise for Trae Young, he believes Atlanta's guard should take a different approach.

