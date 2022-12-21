Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors have defined the modern era of basketball with their trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. These three players have brought four championships to Golden State in the last eight years, and their careers have essentially only known one another.

With Curry being drafted in 2009, Thompson in 2011, and Green in 2012, Golden State's dynasty run has come with all three at the core. What is so interesting about this trio, is that nobody expected them to accomplish what they've accomplished as teammates, or individually.

On an episode of All The Smoke, a podcast hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Klay Thompson joined the show to discuss a multitude of topics. When asked about Draymond Green, Thompson revealed a hilarious story about Green playing a gambling game with veterans as a rookie, and talking the same level of trash that fans see him talk on the court.

Thompson said he liked Green for this, because it showed the confidence of a rookie second round pick. When asked specifically for his first impression of Green, and when he knew adding that dynamic to the Warriors would be special, Thompson pointed to a game in 2012 vs. the Miami Heat.

Thompson said Green made a game winning basket against Miami, and the young Warriors group celebrated like they won a championship. According to Thompson, this is when he knew their group could be special, specifically with Draymond Green in the mix.

