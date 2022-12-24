Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

In an interview with Michael Lee of the Washington Post, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant revealed his honest feelings about the Golden State Warriors winning another championship without him.

"I can’t lie: Watching the Finals, I knew so many people would turn their focus on me once they won," Durant told Lee. "I was like, I hate that they won, because y’all not going to make it about them; it’s going to be all about me. I think it’s just a childish way of looking at that experience. I feel like you can take it all in and appreciate what they did and not even talk about me. I was just sitting at home. But I get how it is."

While Durant knew what the narrative would be after the Warriors won, he added that his connection to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, everyone else in the Warriors organization is what allows him to be happy for their success.

"That’s my family over there," Durant told Lee. "I can be a Brooklyn Net and y’all can be the Golden State Warriors, and it’ll still be love... When they succeed, I succeed, because I’m a part of that history forever."

While he received some negative attention after the Warriors won, which he admittedly hated, Durant was still happy for his old friends with Golden State.

Related Articles

Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry's Shoulder

Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game