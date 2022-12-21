Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Here is where Steve Kerr sees the Golden State Warriors dynasty trio in the future

The Golden State Warriors have defined this era of basketball, led by the trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Golden State's dynasty is one of the most dominant in NBA history, and it has included the perfect combination of players and personalities.

The trio of Curry, Thompson, and Green compliments each other beautifully on the court, but their personalities are a perfect contrast off the court as well. This dynamic has been well documented throughout Golden State's dynasty, and it's something that has allowed for both success and longevity.

When asked recently by NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors reporter Dalton Johnson where he sees this trio in 20 years, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a specific answer for each player.

"Draymond will be coaching in the NBA," Kerr said. "He’s going to get away from playing. Retired. He’ll go into TV for a while and be wildly successful. And then he’s going to get bored because he’s going to miss the competition, so he’s going to go coach."

As for Klay Thompson, Kerr had a very different answer, saying, "Klay will be sailing around the world and nobody will be able to find him."

For Steph Curry, Kerr's answer once again took him away from basketball. A great golfer, Curry spends a lot of his free time on the golf course, and Kerr believes that's where he will be found in 20 years.

"Steph will be on the Senior Tour, playing golf," Kerr said.

