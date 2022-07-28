Report: Draymond Green Willing to Explore Other Teams if Warriors Don't Pay

The Draymond Green contract extension saga has a plethora of different possibilities. One such worst-case scenario is the idea of him leaving the Golden State Warriors if the team doesn't pay him.

It was reported by Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic that Draymond Green wanted a max contract extension, but that the Golden State Warriors don't necessarily view him as worthy of it. To add even more to it, Stephen Curry reportedly stated that he views himself and Draymond Green as a packaged deal for a big three.

Another layer reported is the fact that Draymond Green is willing to explore other teams if the Warriors aren't willing to pay him.

The Golden State Warriors just won a championship with the highest payroll in NBA history and Draymond Green is set to make $25.8 million next season. He's then set to make $27.6 million during the 2023-24 NBA season. That means the Warriors would be paying a max contract to a 34-year-old Draymond Green, who already seems to be on the decline. It's a problem they won't have to really worry about until next season, but there are many ways this situation can turn out.

For a team as lucrative as the Golden State Warriors, money should not be an issue. However, at the same time, overpaying a player is an issue for every team regardless of revenue.

