Skip to main content
Report: Draymond Green Willing to Explore Other Teams if Warriors Don't Pay

Report: Draymond Green Willing to Explore Other Teams if Warriors Don't Pay

Draymond Green is willing to look at other teams.

The Draymond Green contract extension saga has a plethora of different possibilities. One such worst-case scenario is the idea of him leaving the Golden State Warriors if the team doesn't pay him.

It was reported by Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic that Draymond Green wanted a max contract extension, but that the Golden State Warriors don't necessarily view him as worthy of it. To add even more to it, Stephen Curry reportedly stated that he views himself and Draymond Green as a packaged deal for a big three.

Another layer reported is the fact that Draymond Green is willing to explore other teams if the Warriors aren't willing to pay him.

The Golden State Warriors just won a championship with the highest payroll in NBA history and Draymond Green is set to make $25.8 million next season. He's then set to make $27.6 million during the 2023-24 NBA season. That means the Warriors would be paying a max contract to a 34-year-old Draymond Green, who already seems to be on the decline. It's a problem they won't have to really worry about until next season, but there are many ways this situation can turn out.

For a team as lucrative as the Golden State Warriors, money should not be an issue. However, at the same time, overpaying a player is an issue for every team regardless of revenue.

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

USATSI_18532385_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Willing to Explore Other Teams if Warriors Don't Pay

By Farbod Esnaashari29 seconds ago
Steph-Curry-Chase-GETTY-1240036596
News

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
USATSI_18364463_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

By Farbod Esnaashari21 hours ago
GettyImages-1353522768-scaled-e1641512518211-784x523
News

Report: Draymond Green Unlikely to get Max Contract Extension

By C.J. PetersonJul 27, 2022 5:26 PM EDT
D19A7964-FE79-4436-BBD1-2083A752B7B6
News

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

By Joey LinnJul 26, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18569335_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Draymond Green Almost Denied Access to own UCLA Workout

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 26, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) meets with fans during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

James Wiseman Consulted Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston During Rehab on Knee

By C.J. PetersonJul 25, 2022 9:43 PM EDT
reuters-steph-curry-march-17-2022
News

Grant Williams Fires Back at Steph Curry's ESPYS Comments

By Joey LinnJul 25, 2022 8:42 PM EDT
USATSI_18569354_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Watch Klay Thompson's Hilarious Moment at LA Dodgers Game

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 25, 2022 6:09 PM EDT