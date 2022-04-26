Draymond Green's Tweet During Celtics-Nets Sweep

The Boston Celtics have completed the sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. After losing in the first round to Brooklyn a year ago, Boston avenged that series in a big way, dominating the Nets in a four-game sweep. A team that many picked to win the NBA Championship will go home without a single playoff win. Draymond Green, who is a former teammate of Nets star Kevin Durant, shared this tweet during the game:

Draymond's Tweet came right after Jayson Tatum picked up his 6th foul, so he was seemingly reacting to that; however, the outspoken player/analyst may be saving his final reaction for a podcast episode.

With Steph Curry and Draymond Green getting the Golden State Warriors off to a hot start this season, many predicted they would meet Brooklyn in the Finals. That of course will not be happening, as the Nets are officially done.

There is also of course the story that many believe led to Durant's departure from Golden State, when Draymond told him that the Warriors won without him, and did not need him. The two have since reconciled, appearing on podcasts together and openly admitting their beef is behind them; however, that is indeed an underlying story that exists with Durant's early playoff exit.

With the Nets already eliminated, Draymond and the Warriors are one win away from advancing to the next round, and will look to do so on at home on Wednesday.

