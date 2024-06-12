Former Golden State Warriors GM's Surprising Statement on Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have only played two games in the NBA finals so far, but the big question everyone is already asking is who is the Finals MVP of the team? While some say Jaylen Brown, former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers has a different answer.
After the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Bob Myers joined an ESPN panel with Malika Andrew, Josh Hart, and Michael Wilbon. In the segment, Myers asked who the Finals MVP of the Celtics has been thus far.
"Let me ask you guys a question, who is the MVP right now of the FInals, I've got my answer," Myers asked. "I'm going with Brad Stevens. The team, he put a team together. Jrue Holiday might have been the best player in [Game 2], the first game might have been Jaylen Brown, it might have been Porzingis. That's the advantage that this Celtics team has."
While it's way too early to dub the Finals MVP of this series yet, it's truly fascinating that the Celtics have been so balanced that there's no clear answer. In Game 1, both Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis were the best players for Boston. In Game 2, Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown were the best players for Boston. There isn't a clear answer, and that's what makes the question so interesting.
